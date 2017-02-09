Earlier today, Jessica Chastain's first foray into production -- a show about a group of women unable to participate in the Mercury space program in the 60s -- was announced.

However, many online were quick to rebuke the effort, currently titled Mercury 13, due to its striking similarities to Hidden Figures -- the Oscar-nominated film highlighting the success of black women's contributions to NASA's Project Mercury.

One of the most prominent critics of this announcement was writer Morgan Jerkins, who cited the very real problem of the white women who feel "left out" of certain conversations and try to recenter them around themselves. You know, despite the fact that the vast majority of feminist media narratives focus almost exclusively on white women.

After all, as one responder said, it'd probably be cooler to center some new perspectives by telling the stories of ground-breaking black female astronauts.

[h/t Deadline]

photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com