After appearing in Donald Glover's instantly-iconic visual for "This Is America," SZA has returned the favor and recruited the multi-hyphenate as her love interest in the new visual for "Garden (Say It Like Dat)," and you will undoubtedly be left shaking by what a soft-focus relationship between the two megastars might look like.

The visual, directed by "God's Plan" and "Nice For What" genius Karena Evans, sees the pair canoodle in a forest and SZA embrace her fairy-cum-Earth-mother aesthetic and dance amid the leaves, on the sand and in a river.

"Garden (Say It Like Dat)" also stars SZA's mother, Audrey Rowe, who sits atop a throne of flowers (you might remember Rowe has a monologue at the end of the track). Of course, the most magical takeaway is the Donald Glover-SZA romance, which I'm unlikely to ever recover from.

Photo via YouTube