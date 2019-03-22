It's no secret that we're big fans of the iconic Sonja Morgan and her ability to model a bag like no other. So when The Real Housewives of New York City cast member wanted to celebrate her incredible Telfar Shopping Bag shoot for PAPER on the show, we definitely couldn't say no.
Swipe right 👉🏻for pics from Paper Magazine featuring Telfar bags They are not for YOU they are for EVERYONE 💞Do you like? #vegan #cfda winner Click link in bio 👆🏻for full Editorial. Thank you to the fab team 👇🏻 @oscarouk @justintmoran @greenestagram @lletramderaj @marcomaranghello @ryburk for a wonderful fashion experience❣️@nyfw @bravotv #rhony
In last night's episode, Sonja gathered a "diversified" crew of friends, cast mates, and a couple PAPER party people (including photographer Oscar Ouk and managing editor Justin Moran!) at Célon for an "eclectic, artistic, non-judgmental" soirée where clear liquor cocktails, psychics, photos from our shoot, and leopard print dresses abound.
Even cooler? Amongst the attendees was none other than Telfar Clemons himself, who was greeted with cheers from the Housewives. "This is what I do," Sonja — who Telfar referred to as his "sister wife" in a recent Instagram —said, "I bring people together."
Do we sense more Telfar cameos in the future? Here's to hoping!
Photo by Oscar Ouk