Allée Sonia Rykiel

A year's worth of celebration for 50 years of fashion from the Sonia Rykiel brand was capped off with an unprecedented honor. In Paris' Sixth Arrondissement, the late designer was memorialized with an allée named after her — a distinction that no other Parisian designer has received.

It was the perfect place for creative director Julie de Libran to show a spring 2019 collection that became an ode to the late designer whose design prowess led to her becoming known as the "Queen of Knits," but the street wasn't just tied to her garments. It was also home to an organic Sunday market that Rykiel and creative director Julie de Libran had become regular customers and people watchers at.