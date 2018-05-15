Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki, is an icon. It's hard to believe she's been in the public eye since 2009, when MTV first premiered Jersey Shore, the six-season reality show that propelled her to stardom; after almost a decade, she's an irreplaceable part of pop culture. Her style and adventures are as salient of a cultural reference as any Kim Kardashian meme. When fans watched her show, they believed her. They believed in her adorable voice, her famous tans, her embrace of the term "meatball" to describe her petiteness. Snooki wasn't a persona on a show — Polizzi became famous simply by being exactly who she is.

After all, Jersey Shore, and its subsequent 2018 reboot Jersey Shore Family Vacation, defined a very specific kind of booze-induced rowdiness — one that seemed elusive to viewers who work jobs and wake up early and have families. It was also something of a social specimen — a perfectly preserved moment in aughts culture that typified values of the day, right down to Snooki's gravity-defying beehive. The more excess of hairspray and leopard-print tube tops, the closer to God.

These days, Polizzi, 30, is a mother. Her two children, Lorenzo Dominic LaValle and Giovanna Marie LaValle, are the centers of her world. But because Snooki was never an act, she says her personality is still very much the same. "I'm still crazy, I'm still loud, I still like to have a good time," she says on a phone chat with PAPER. "Obviously I have more responsibilities, but having kids didn't change who I am as a person.

"I'm still crazy, I'm still loud, I still like to have a good time."

That's great news for her fans, who grew up with Snooki as their partying inspiration. If Beyoncé taught us that motherhood and sexiness are not mutually exclusive, Polizzi also teaches us that motherhood and partying aren't either. She chose to return as a cast member on Family Vacation because she felt it would be good for her kids, explaining that "it's essential to get away. Because when I don't take time out for myself, I become very anxious, I lose my patience, and I don't want to be a yelly mom." For Polizzi, filming the TV show helps her be a better parent, because she's able to recharge her strength.

Luckily, the cast of Jersey Shore is something of a pop culture Family. The original lineup has proven to be a surprisingly tight-knit crew over the years. "We've been hanging out forever," Polizzi explains, "and we work well in that environment of a reality TV house with 10 cameras on you." She described their initial reunion as a "crazy ride," but still comfortable — perhaps like putting on that bright pink freakum dress for the first time in a decade. Related | Heidi Montag on Marriage, Motherhood and Music Still, it's rare that a reality show cast has such lovable chemistry. "With those guys, I don't think I've ever partied so hard in my life," she says of Family Vacation, which is saying a lot. "We're somehow getting crazier as we get older. It's all uphill from there."

Nicole Polizzi wears The Snookini (Courtesy of The Snooki Shop)