Fashion Month
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

On Sunday night, Shane Dawson — popular YouTuber, edgelord humorist, and wannabe InfoWars commentator — set the internet ablaze for something unrelated to his "investigations" into the lives of other controversial YouTubers. And weirdly enough, it involves an allegation that he sexually abused his cat, Cheeto, per Refinery29.

View this post on Instagram

my natural habitat

A post shared by Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) on

Unfortunately, you read that right. Over the weekend, audio from a now-deleted episode of his podcast, Shane And Friends, began circulating on Twitter. In the clip, you can hear Dawson talking about his "first sexual experience" with his cat and claimed to have "moved her little chicken legs spread open or whatever" before he "came all over the cat."

Naturally, people weren't happy, with many criticizing his comments as "disgusting" and "nasty." But Dawson was quick to follow up with a vehement denial via Twitter — chalking it up to his past penchant for shock jock jokes and antics. "Ive never done anything weird with my cats," he writes in one tweet before adding, "that story was fake and was based on a dumb awful sketch idea I had years ago that i never made."

However, that didn't stop critics from reminding the internet of other unsavory comments Dawson has made in the past. Apart from reminders of his infamous blackface sketches, others brought up last year's pedophile joke controversy, in which Dawson came under fire for comments about "sexy" naked babies. In his most recent string of tweets, Dawson even alludes to the incident in his first tweet, writing, "I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible."

.

And though he had his defenders — including other YouTubers and colleagues — Dawson's apology tweets did nothing to curb the spread of further criticism and more jokes about his cat.

Not to mention some crossover tweets involving J.K. Rowling. As well as a few furry-related tweets.

Time to log off.

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More