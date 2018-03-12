Serena Williams is not only the greatest athlete of all time, a dancer extraordinaire, and an advocate for black women's postnatal care, but also, most recently, the brain behind a new cosmetics brand. TMZ reports that Williams filed a trademark on the name "Aneres," which is her first name spelled backwards, this January.

She originally trademarked the name in 2003 to use for a clothing company, but is now using it for 18 other categories including makeup like lipstick, foundation, and eyeliner, perfume, lotion, shampoo, makeup brushes, and, intriguingly, decorative backpack charms.

The news of her new beauty line comes just days after her first match (and win) after a 14-month break surrounding the birth of her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. She marked the occasion with a gold-toned "S" Serena pin that was available to fans who came to see her play.

Here's hoping she continues continues representing her tennis achievements with her new beauty brand. We're already starting an emergency fund for whenever the line drops.



Photo via Getty