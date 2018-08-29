For the past few years, Opening Ceremony's fashion week presentations have gone beyond the standard runway show. They've done stage plays, a show at Disneyland, and a political pageant featuring the likes of Ali Wong and Whoopi Goldberg. But we're especially excited about what they have cooking for Spring 2019, because avante-garde drag superstar Sasha Velour is taking over.

Velour, winner of season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race, is collaborating with OC to create a "live spectacle celebrating the art of drag." The event will showcase Opening Ceremony's new collection, while featuring special surprise guests and performances. Considering both the label and Velour's track record when it comes to out of the box, experimental projects, we couldn't be more excited. Wig! Or, in Velour's case, lack of one.

Photo via Getty