As previously mentioned, Robyn misses us. Now, with the release of her new single "Missing U" arriving tomorrow from her first solo album in eight long hard years, accompanied by a new video dedicated to her fans, it's abundantly clear that she loves us, too.

How to cope on this Monday morning? If you've ever experienced the psychedelic euphoric recall that is Robyn's music, then if you watch the seven-minute film she released today to tease her new song, you'll most definitely feel the love. The clip," directed by Danilo Parra, shows Robyn in a New York hotel room listening to voicemails set up by creators of The Robyn Party, a semi-regular Robyn-themed dance floor odyssey held in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Related | Robyn Misses Us