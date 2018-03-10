You may (or may not) have noticed that Instagram and SnapChat have both turned off their GIPHY features since early this morning. This happened after app users discovered an extremely racist GIF when typing in "crime" in both apps' GIF search features. Netizens called for both companies to take action.

This blatant RACISM @instagram @kevin is unacceptable. When you search 'crime' for gifs, a "Nigger crime death counter" appears with a MONKEY cranking it & a white guy telling the "bonzo" to watch the numbers #Instagram #blacklivesmatter @TheAffinityMag REMOVE & APOLOGIZE NOW pic.twitter.com/dOnJFBcHCW

— Lyauna Augmon (@LyaunaAugmon) March 7, 2018

In an interview with TechCrunch, SnapChat confirms that they're temporarily disabling the feature until GIPHY is able to address the problem. And while the GIPHY guidelines don't allow for this kind of content, TechCrunch says that mistakes like this tend to slip through search engine systems.

News outlets have not yet received any comment from either Instagram or GIPHY.

For now, we'll just have to sacrifice our crying Kimojis to stand for the greater good.

Image via GIPHY