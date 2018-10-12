Quavo, Madonna, and Cardi B Have a Song Together

The other half of Migos, Quavo, released his solo debut QUAVO HUNCHO, today, and while we take a while to pour through all of the A-list features on this thing, our minds are fixed on one. "Champagne Rosé," (stylized in all caps, but in the interest of not yelling, we're keeping it Christian and lowercasing things) featuring who else but Madonna and Cardi B. Yes, you read that correctly.

It's a syrupy, bizarro trap banger where Madonna adopts the voice of a menacing gremlin lurking in the shadows for a sticky, repetitive auto-tuned hook. Cardi, who usually comes in hot, is even forced to slow her roll to surf the track's murky, muddy waters. We're not complaining, but this whole thing is... pretty wild. Listen, below.

Photo via Getty