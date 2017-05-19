Who is she? You might remember Lil Poundcake from her birth on Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race or her starring turn robbing banks and taking names in Alaska Thunderfuck's video for "Puppet." Well, now she's real and she's fabulous. Alaska's foul-mouthed, bird-flipping filthy pageant girl creation is now the doll every little girl and boy (and, okay, all us adults, too) can worship. Watch the RPDR All-Star Season Two winner's ad above for Lil Poundcake--she knows just what a busy mom wants. For a cool $50, you can grab your own adorable evil Lil Poundcake (complete with tiara, but sans that yellowcake uranium--we think) at Alaska's online shop.

Splash photo via screenshot.

