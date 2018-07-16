With Las Vegas' neon-lit landscape as the backdrop, model Amanda Murphy and actress Sarah Paulson mysteriously move through Belgian photographer Willy Vanderperre's short film for Prada, Neon Dream. Filmed as a part of the brand's fall 2018 campaign, the movie celebrates Vegas iconography, from showgirls and neon billboards to convertibles and theaters draped in red velvet.

Related | Aquaria: The Unreal Housewife of New York While Murphy plays a slightly sinister, yet wistful lead character, Paulson takes on multiple roles including Marilyn Monroe, a robotic valet, and a roller-skating bartender. Paulson's shapeshifting underscores Prada's ongoing fascination with the different roles women play in their lives and how they embrace these through fashion. Elsewhere, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki guest stars as a chorus line starlet and the initial Marilyn Monroe lookalike.

