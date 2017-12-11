Patricia Field, the Emmy Award-winning costume designer for "Sex and the City," hosted her ARTFASHION Runway Show during Art Basel in Miami over the weekend at the White Dot Gallery in Wynwood, emceed by Alan T and with electric and pop beats spun by DJ Tyler Stone. The show featured models wearing one-of-a-kind apparel that captured Field's energetic and cool New York City vibe.

Artists on display included Iris Bonner, Jody Morlock, Kyle Brincefield, Scooter Laforge, Steven Wine, Suzan Pitt and Tina Paul.

Photography by World Red Eye