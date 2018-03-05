This year saw a truly phenomenal group of actresses nominated for the Oscars' top spot, and while it was Frances McDormand, who took home Best Actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , the losing nominees shared a hug that might just be worth more than gold.

After the ceremony, Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) rushed into each other's arms, calling Meryl Streep (The Post) over to complete the quartet. Look how impossibly pure:

Beautiful.

Just to add to the moment's magic, it was all captured on camera by Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet, who captioned his video, "Legendz."

Dead, gone, goodbye. As McDormand proved in her unforgettable acceptance speech, last night will certainly go down in herstory.

