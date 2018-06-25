75 Photos From the NYC Pride March

This year's NYC Pride March — shortened to The March, as it's being called these days — was as usual, a festive and glorious event celebrating members, leaders, and allies of the LGBTQIA+ communities.

However, what is always worth noting about Pride Month, but specifically The March, is, even with its celebratory tone, it powerfully captures the year's political and cultural zeitgeist, though recent years have seen an increase in types of corporate sponsorship. It's a move forever indebted to the March's origins of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, when black trans women led a multicultural standoff against police that ignited and united the community.

This year has seen the Trump Administration cracking down on immigration policy, gun violence and regulation, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ discrimination laws, often to divisive results that have garnered nationwide protests resisting the policy changes. On immigration, the administration has empowered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Department of Homeland Security to detain thousands of migrant children at border detention centers. On reproductive rights, the administration has, among other things, threatened to repeal Title X, the family-planning program, including banning clinics from sharing physical space and financial resources with abortion providers. On gun violence, the administration has funded the NRA and promoted political officials with financial ties to the organization. On LGBTQ discrimination, the administration passed an HHS rule allowing health care workers to discriminate against LGBTQ people under the auspices of religious liberty.