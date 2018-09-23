It looks like North West is taking after her aunt Kendall Jenner. The five-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West made her runway debut on Saturday at the L.O.L Surprise fashion show. The brand, which makes dolls, had kids dress in clothing inspired by their toys.

Kepping Up with The K-Jenners. on Instagram: “Mom & Daughter😻❤️ {Follow @kuwtkjupdates for more) #kimkardashian #northwest #kaynewest #lolsurprise #lol” North dressed as "Thrilla," inspired by Michael Jackson's "Thriller." And, of course, her proud mom Kim was there to support her and cheer her on. KKW can be heard on her SnapChat saying, "Go Northie!" as her tot walked down the runway in a pink leather jacket, latex skater skirt, pink shades, and of course — in true MJ fashion — black leather shoes with white socks.

Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 on Instagram: “Yessss walk queens!!” North West is now officially a true fashion icon. Maybe she'll model Yeezy children's wear next?