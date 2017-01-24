MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen, known for launching Jennifer Lawrence's career, horrific displays of brattiness and it's 1.9/10 IMDB rating , is returning to screens as My Super Sweet.

That's right. If you once reveled in the (super sweet!) nine seasons where low rise fabric/clasp belts and Cleopatra thrones ran amok, you're in luck! But wait, there's definitely more!

The new season will not only feature 15-year-olds turning the largely irrelevant age of 16, but more milestones like quincenearas and bar mitzvahs and debutante balls. Naturally, MTV wants to cash in on every possible cultural excuse available to spoil your over-privileged child.

"If it's going to be lit, we want to know about it!" their revival email reads.

In the meantime, here's "singer-rapper-dancer-just-signed-to-Pharrell's-label" Teyana Taylor (long before "Fade" was even a twinkle in Kanye's eye) getting a Range Rover at her "skateboard sixteen." It's nothing but lit times over here folks!





[h/t Huffington Post]

[Image via Youtube]