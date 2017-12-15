Missguided's Winter Campaign Is Completely Unretouched
Missguided's new winter campaign is totally unretouched, showing off models' stretch marks, cellulite and other "imperfections" with pride. The "Babes of Missguided" are comprised of activists, bloggers and personalities who embody the Missguided aesthetic and mission. As Missguided's site says, "Because f*ck perfection, it doesn't exist." The campaign has been titled #MakeYourMark and has fans taking to social media to show their appreciation for the realness;
You can see the whole campaign here.
Image via Missguided
