Missguided's new winter campaign is totally unretouched, showing off models' stretch marks, cellulite and other "imperfections" with pride. The "Babes of Missguided" are comprised of activists, bloggers and personalities who embody the Missguided aesthetic and mission. As Missguided's site says, "Because f*ck perfection, it doesn't exist." The campaign has been titled #MakeYourMark and has fans taking to social media to show their appreciation for the realness;

Literally in LOVE with this campaign by @Missguided We all come in different shapes and sizes and it's so nice to see a big brand like this moving forward! Hopefully more will follow! #MAKEYOURMARK (Someone give me a faux fur coat and some beautiful underwear- I wana join in!) pic.twitter.com/Ib4kCEX7KI

— Ellena-Poxyy (@EllenaLecia) December 14, 2017

For the last two years with #SELFLOVEBRINGSBEAUTY I've been pushing the importance of SELF LOVE and understanding that FLAWS don't exist. Can't tell you how proud I am to be part of #MAKEYOURMARK with @Missguided 💕👏🏻👏🏼👏🏽👏🏾👏🏿💕 SHOW YOUR MARKS BABY !! Brands listen up✨ pic.twitter.com/9CpmdNSJ6J

— Felicity (@FelicityHayward) December 12, 2017

About time clothing stores advertised the real imperfections on women's body. This makes me so happy❤️ #makeyourmark https://t.co/OBrdXobEXY

— Jemma Esposito (@JemmCasey) December 12, 2017

You can see the whole campaign here.

Image via Missguided





