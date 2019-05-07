The Met Gala last night was host to a number of interpretations of "Camp." While some attendees like Kate Moss and Harry Styles preferred a sophisticated take on the theme, there were others — hello Lady Gaga and Billy Porter! — who took things to another level.



While the outfits themselves may be hard to recreate (Kim Kardashian's custom Mugler look reportedly took eight months to create), makeup and hair were big contributors to crafting the camp effect.



PAPER spoke to the makeup artists behind the scenes, who broke down every product used to create the most spectacular beauty looks of the night:



Cardi B (by Erika La Pearl)

Kim Kardashian (by Mario Dedivanovic)

"[Kim is] a California girl, stepping out of the ocean onto the pink carpet of the Met Gala. She emerges from the water, revealing her body dripping in crystals. She is CAMP by day," celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic told PAPER about Kardashian's look. Here's Dedivanovic's step-by-step guide to the look:

For the eyes: For Kim's eyes, I wanted to mimic the reflection of light glistening off of a body of water. I layered both Albanian and Bronzy from the KKW Beauty X Mario Palette on the eyelids. I then buffed the lower lash line using Albanian. I highlighted the brow bone with a mix of 2008 and Armenian. To give the glistening effect in the middle of the eyelid, I added a highlight of Ultra Lightbeams in Iridescent. To finish off the eyes, I customized the lashes using individuals and small pieces of strips. For the skin: Kim and I decided to go for a fresh, dewy complexion. Before starting glam, I cleansed Kim's face using the TATCHA Classic Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder. I then placed TATCHA's Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask on her face for ten minutes to restore firmness and luminosity. Lastly, I pat a few pumps of TATCHA's Violet-C Brightening Serum into the skin to lock in moisture.

For the lips: : I wanted the lip to be monochromatic and similar to the shade of her dress. I first lined the lips with KKW Beauty Crème Lip Liner in Nude 1.5 (coming soon!) and KKW Beauty Crème Lip Liner in Nude 2. I then added KKW Beauty Creme Nude Lipstick in Nude 2. Finally, I sealed the lips using KKW x Mario gloss in Super Nude.



Lady Gaga (by Sarah Tanno)

For the lips: Tanno used Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon in Flaming-oh!, an electric pink shade, and topped it with the Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick in Sweet Escape, a pink lemonade shade, for extra gloss and shine —which Gaga then reapplied on the pink carpet!

Kacey Musgraves (by Moani Lee)

For the skin: After completing the base, she topped the look with the Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo in Nude followed by the MatteTrance Lipstick in Polaroid Pink, which she also used as a blush. To bring out the pink, the artist used Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio in Irisdescent Pink 003 and finished using the Buffer 003 Brush.



For the lips: For the pop-y Barbie lips, Lee chose the MatteTrance Lipstick in Polaroid Pink again, followed by the MatteTrance Lipstick in Extravaganza.

Billy Porter (by La Sonya Gunter)