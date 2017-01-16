Nearly 16 years since the tragic passing of R&B icon Aaliyah, her impact on modern music remains peerless. No better display of this than "Work the Boat": producer Amorphous' mashing of Aaliyah's "Rock the Boat" and modern icon Rihanna's "Work."

The blending of Aaliyah's immortal vocals over Boi-1da, 40, and Kuk Harrell's now-legendary production is as seamless as it is timely--a melancholy reminder of how much more impact the late star had left to make.

Listen to "Work the Boat."