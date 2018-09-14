Marc Jacobs posted a lengthy apology on Instagram for the lateness of his New York Fashion Week show, which started over a hour late. Posting an image of his face on the White Rabbit from "Alice in Wonderland" (of "I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date" fame), Jacobs wrote: "I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone who was inconvenienced by my lateness at our Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show. For anyone interested, below is not a list of excuses but rather a list of facts. I fully understand people have plans, lives, commitments, flights, families to return to, etc and that I fully RESPECT."

He then listed the circumstances leading to the tardiness of the show without specifically naming what went wrong. The designer, whose shows are typically punctual after irritating editors with lateness in early years, wrote: "After years of being beyond punctual and once again, with every intention of remaining so, the fact is, more is always expected from us with fewer and fewer resources. That is not unique to me personally or us as a company. I have learned that I need to adjust to our realities."

The 6pm show started nearly an hour and a half late on Wednesday, causing some editors to leave before it even began to get to other events, namely: Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie show in Brooklyn. There were rumors that Jacobs started the show late to step on Rihanna's toes as the last show of the week, but it seems it was a simple case of things going wrong—as they do on rainy days in New York.

Jacobs added, "With our shows, I always strive to present 7-10 minutes of live fashion theatre that hopefully makes some kind of statement or touch the audience in some way both aesthetically and emotionally. I think we all have to be a little more sensitive and flexible to the fragile state of the live experience."

