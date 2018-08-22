It has been fourteen years since Lindsay Lohan released her debut album Speak and it still is a wall-to-wall bop-sterpiece of Hot Topic-pop. The album came at the height of Lohan-mania, arriving the same year as Mean Girls and was produced Emilio Estefan peaking at number four on the Billboard charts.

2004 may feel like forever ago but in a video that surfaced today, Lohan has proved that Speak's grand finale track, "Rumors", is timeless.

In what looks to be a chill karaoke session in one of the cabana's of her Mykonos resort, Lohan treats beach-goers to her seminal classic hit. And be honest, if you were there, you would be living for it too!

But if you thought that it will all be fun-in-the-sun, think again. Lohan is a bonafide reality star. There. Will. Be. Drama. We have already seen Lohan yell at her resort employees for failing to obey proper dress code and early TripAdvisor reviews of the resort have been complaining of arrogant staff and sub-par amenities. All the right ingredients for a perfect reality TV storm set to hit off the coast of Greece.

Photo via BFA