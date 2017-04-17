Justin Bieber, objectively very sexy (albeit short) man-child, sings a lot of very sexy songs in English. I'm not going to lie, I thought he might have even reached peak sex appeal and then came the damn Spanish.

Jumping in to remix, Luis Fonsi's track "Despacito", Bieber really does manage to give the prince of Latin American music a run for his money. They're also combining some of the largest fan bases in the world, I mean the song has been up for approx. 24 hours and already has a cool four million views. Classic.

Listen to the full track below and purchase your Justin Bieber body pillow accompany you when you move to Puerto Rico.

