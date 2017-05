We've been blessed--Chance and Kaytranada dropped their long-awaited track "And They Say" at the end of Kaytranada's guest hosting gig on Beats 1. While the song isn't new (Chance has been playing it live at shows over the last year) this is the first time it's been sorta available.

"And They Say" still hasn't been released officially so all we have is the radio rip, but it's still gorgeous:





Header photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com