This year's coolest festival reporter isn't a blue-checkmarked media type from a favorite trendy music outlet. Instead, none other than 19-year-old computer-generated influencer Lil Miquela will be bringing a fresh perspective to the year's most hyped festival.

Sadly, Lil Miquela's not on the line-up (although she is a part-time self-described "beephaw" pop star, her new single "Right Back" drops tomorrow), but she'll be hosting interviews with performers for YouTube throughout Coachella's double weekend run.

According to a press release, Miquela will be chatting with folks like J Balvin, King Princess and more. Her interviews will be broadcast via Coachella's YouTube Channel, which'll be streaming a ton of the performances including Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves and Billie Eilish's.

It makes sense that Miquela was selected for the sweet gig: the club-bunned, hypebeast AI invention of LA start-up BRUD seems to always be up on the latest in pop culture. She wants to make a "beephaw" remix of "Old Town Road," has been hyping up Issa Rae Marsai Martin's new film Little and always has new brand partnerships and fashion collabs brewing.

It's also not her first rodeo in journalism: Miquela recently stepped in as a guest editor at Dazed Beauty where she interviewed and wrote features on Yung Jake, Bardia Zeinali, Juliana Horner and Ines Alpha. She'll have plenty to chat about with her fellow artists. If you're wondering exactly how the interviews are going to go down... so are we. Tune in starting on April 12-14, and April 19-21.