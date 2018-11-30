Lil Baby has had one of the biggest years in rookie history, learning to rap and becoming an in-demand, chart topping artist in just a year and a half. His third project of 2018, following May's Harder Than Ever and October's Drip Harder (a collaboration with Gunna), Baby's brand new release, Street Gossip, features a slew of high profile features from the likes of Offset, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill and more.

One thing that has set Lil Baby apart from the pack of 'lils' coming up around him in the rap landscape is his uncanny ability to weave rich stories from the facts of his life. Under the guidance of Quality Control Music mentorship and the empathic co-signs of many of Atlanta's finest, Lil Baby has fast-tracked up the ranks of rap and is having a true moment. He's easy to root for, and given his natural talent and work ethic, looks to have staying power beyond some of his more flavor-of-the-month peers.

Stream Street Gossip below:

Photo via Getty

