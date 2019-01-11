Hollyweird, in collaboration with @velvetcoke, takes stock of once-known but obscure or forgotten stories about popular celebrities and cult figures.

There is a movie starring a pre-Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio that he would rather you not see. Not now, not ever. It's called Don's Plum and seems like it was one of those ideas you have while drunk at 3 a.m. and write down in gibberish in your Notes app. The difference here is director R. D. Robb (the kid who stuck his tongue to the pole in A Christmas Story) and Leo followed through on that idea. The film also features former Pussy Posse member Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.

Made over the course of six days in July '95 and March '96, it's kind of like My Dinner with Andre, but with horny, offensive teens and no philosophical musings. During one scene, DiCaprio is wearing a pair of buck teeth and says at a diner table, "You didn't fuck her, dude? You fuckin' pussy!" In another scene, DiCaprio's choice line goes: "Do you girls masturbate at all? Stop looking at me like that — I'll fucking throw a bottle at your face, you goddamn whore."

It was all improvised, in case that wasn't already clear. DiCaprio initially liked the film, reportedly " laughing, clapping, and high-fiving his friends" at a screening. Maguire was horrified by the results, and effectively blocked the film from ever seeing a release in the U.S. or Canada. DiCaprio also soured on the idea of its public release.

"I had a friend who I did a short film with recently who slandered me," DiCaprio explained to the now defunct Detour magazine in 1996 of his decision to block the film. "I was trying to do a favor for him. His name is R.D.Robb. It's scandalous. It was originally a short film, and then he tried to make it into a feature. I worked one night on it. [...] And I heard all this stuff about how he was going to pit the press against me if I didn't go along with him and do the feature. I just did it as a favor, you know?"

A producer on the film, David Stutman, filed a motion in April 1998 to have the film released, citing DiCaprio as a "newly anointed 'superstar'" who "carried out a fraudulent and coercive campaign to prevent release of the film and destroy its value." Somehow, DiCaprio couldn't see the value in him yoking in a diner with buck teeth.

According to lawsuit, Maguire felt the film would "undermine his public image" because it "revealed personal experiences or tendencies," which here means that he regretted acting like an idiot on camera.

Either way, the film was released illegally on freedonsplum.com by producer Dale Wheatley in January 2016. That same month, the film was slapped with a takedown notice. It still hasn't received a proper release, but interested parties can receive a link to stream the film on that website if they so desire. And, if anything, it's worth the price of admission.