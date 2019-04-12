Lana Del Rey Releases New Poem

As fans are anxiously aware, Lana Del Rey's follow up to her 2017 album, Lust for Life is pretty much finished and ready for a release this year. Having already shared a handful of singles like "Mariners Apartment Complex" and the psychedelic dreamscape that is "Venice Bitch," the singer has even revealed the album's name: Norman Fucking Rockwell.

While the upcoming project named after the American author, painter and illustrator is generating plenty of excitement for Del Rey's new music, the artist is releasing several poems alongside new tracks like "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have." She revealed earlier this year they were part of a short collection of poems she's written and bound in books to be sold each for a single dollar in California bookstores. The book is to be called Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass and it contains some really beautiful prose.

Take the latest buzz poem, "Never to Heaven," for example. The queen of recreational sadness paints a vivid picture and asks the big questions saying, "the whys in this lifetime I've found are inconsequential compared to the magic of the nowness." Combatting the existential dread with wisdom, the poet goes onto dismiss the worry, opting instead to," be sitting on the lawn reading something unsubstantial with the television on."

Coinciding with the upcoming release of her fifth studio album, Lana Del Rey's latest work is presenting in her truest form. While most fans responded in the comments with "Where's the album!," something tells me Norman Fucking Rockwell has several parts. Expanding on the style of her music's sweeping, filmic quality and instrumentation, the poetry is a welcome supplement to the music that fans adore. Read more of Del Rey's poetry below:

Photo via Getty

