Kodak Black Gets Arrested at Rolling Loud Festival

This weekend, all of the country's top hip-hop artists came together in Miami for the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival. But right about as Kodak Black was set to perform on the Loud Stage on Saturday night at his 8:45pm time slot, he was arrested.

CNN reports that their source Roberto Gonzalez with the US Marshals Office of the Southern District of Florida said that the rapper whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, and who is a Florida native himself, was taken into custody Saturday for alleged state and federal firearm violations. According to the Miami Herald reported, his arrest comes after an "extensive investigation."

Kodak Black was escorted off the venue by US Marshals, Miami-Dade police, and federal agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After the arrest, Lil Wayne also decided to cancel his performance due to his refusal of a security check. He tweeted, "To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I'm sorry but I won't be performing. The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds." He continued, "I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer!"

Last month, Kodak Black was also arrested on gun and drug charges near Niagara Falls, New York, while entering the US from Canada.