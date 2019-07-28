Kim Kardashian Is Dropping a Documentary

Kim Kardashian is clearly passionate about correcting the United States criminal justice system, as she's been pushing to exonerate people she believes have been falsely accused of committing crime, like Alice Johnson and Kevin Cooper. Her legal team has even helped free a total of 17 federal inmates through her contributions to the 90 Days of Freedom campaign. And now, she's working on a documentary about criminal justice reform.

She made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday night, posting photos with a number of inmates, and Georgetown professor Marc Howard who teaches classes in a DC prison that give these men and women Georgetown University class credits. Kardashian wrote, "I met so many amazing people that can't wait to share their stories with you."

She continued in a separate tweet, "We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."



Howard also took to Twitter to promote the film project, writing, "What an inspiring day spent with the extraordinary @KimKardashian. We talked about CJ reform in the morning, and then we experienced that change occurring at the DC Jail all afternoon. Let's defeat mass incarceration and rediscover humanity. @DCCorrections @oxygen #cjreform"

According to Oxygen, the title of the two-hour docu special will be Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, specifically following KKW and her efforts to "secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system." So far, no release date has been announced.