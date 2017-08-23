For the 1999-themed issue of Carine Roitfeld's Fashion Book, Petra Collins shot Kim Kardashian West channeling icons like Lil' Kim and Pamela Anderson, just in time for the VMAs on Sunday.

Here she is in a look inspired by Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV VMAs:

And Lil' Kim from Tommy Hilfiger "Rock Style" Exhibition the same year:

The Shade Room also posted a few images from the shoot, which will be printed in full in the publication's new issue, out September 7th:





[h/t CR Fashion Book]

Images via CR Fashion Book and Getty