One of the most slept on celeb couples in Hollywood is taking the next step! PAPER's Spring Transformation issue cover star Katy Perry and longtime boyfriend Orlando Bloom are engaged to be married, as confirmed on both their Instagrams.

Bloom and Perry posted the same sweet selfie in which the singer shows off a flower-shaped diamond ring. There are lots of red heart-shaped balloons in the background; Page Six reports that the photo was taken during a Valentine's Day engagement party attended by friends and family members.

Katy Perry is having a super romantic Valentine's week — she also released a new single with Zedd, "365," playing a love-crazed robot in the music video.

Congrats!