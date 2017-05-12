Katy Perry's had a bit of an up-and-down go of 2017 so far, so we weren't quite sure what to expect from the chameleonic pop singer's new video for "Bon Appetit" featuring Migos. We can say, confidently, that what we weren't expecting was this: four minutes of Perry being basted, baked, chopped and buttered like a raw chicken breast before pole-dancing her way to pixie-cut freedom and stacks of cash from Migos in the club.

We should've known better.

We also can't help but be reminded of another whimsical Perry video that involved sensual combinations of food and her body, but we must be mistaken given that she recently said her former candy-coated aesthetic and "fluffy stuff would be completely inauthentic to who I am now and what I've learned."

Watch below at your own risk:







