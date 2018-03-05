The Internet is responsible for the rise of many new artists, but the stars are truly aligning in a massive way for Detroit's own, La'Britney. Known for putting her rhythmic spin on hit records from "Irreplaceable" by Beyoncé to "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar, #LaMix videos helped gain the spotlight to launch her career. Show-stopping dance skills, soul-piercing vocals, and sex appeal have all led to La'Britney's multiple "triple threat" cosigns by the likes of 50 Cent, Ashanti, and more.

In her latest video, La'Britney teams up with microphone killer Kash Doll for the record "Actin Funny." The two brag about their induction into the big leagues, collecting cash and recognizing the real from the fake. Produced and directed by Fly Visuals, La'Britney and Doll are captured dripped in furs, and riding in a Bentleys — the perfect visual accompaniment to an irrefutable queen anthem.

"As you're growing, people around you can't accept that you may be going places and doing things that they aren't," La'Britney says of the visual. "Instead of being happy for you and supporting you, they hate on you... they get to actin' funny. At the end of the day we can't focus on the hate, all we can focus on is being great."

Check out the PAPER premiere of "Actin Funny," below.