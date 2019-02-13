Fashion Month
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Sunday night's biggest winner, Kacey Musgraves, not only virtually swept all of the country categories but also walked away with the night's biggest honor, Album of the Year. It was an unexpected moment that certainly caught everyone, including Musgraves, off guard but not necessarily upset either. Musgraves win was not only a recognition of a rising new generation of country artists radically shaking up the genre but an indication that the elitist image of the Grammys may finally be fading.

There were plenty of meme-able moments throughout Sunday's Grammys, but even Musgraves had to admit that her facial expressions in the five seconds after they called her name were pretty priceless. So like any savvy artist today, Musgraves leaned into the coming tidal wave of content and put up her own favorite screencap as prime fodder for the meme-making masses.

Kacey said "let the memes begin," and so they did:

Many also found inspiration in the full dynamic range of emotions and expressions made in Musgraves' reaction.

And finally, one more to put you in the mood for the upcoming holiday:

Photo via Getty

Subscribe to Get More