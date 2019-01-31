Jonathan Van Ness just added more dates to his stand up comedy tour, Road to Beijing, which he jokes is inspired by an ongoing attempt to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics as a figure skater. To celebrate, he got actual Olympian Michelle Kwan to give him some lessons on the ice. A dream duo.

In a cute video released today, Kwan gives JVN some motivation to keep working on his jumps and twirls, and they perform a choreographed routine literally set to Cher's "Song for the Lonely." The clip features tulle, a bouquet of roses, and Kwan in an electric blue bodysuit. It is guaranteed to brighten your day. Related | PAPER People: The 'Queer Eye' Fab Five

Now, those new dates. Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Denver are all getting additional Road to Beijing shows, with the tour beginning on February 28th in Philadelphia and continuing into June — tickets are available here.

Van Ness, an avid figure skating fan, has been documenting his journey in the sport on Instagram over the past few months. We think he's getting pretty good! Beijing better get ready.