Californian indie artist John Errol cuts a lonely figure in the music landscape. He broke through with last year's country-tinged "Dead Man Walking," but (cowboy hat aside) he's hardly Yeehaw. Errol makes pure-hearted experimental pop that's a little melancholy, a lot introverted. It's something new.

The musician is back with a new and considerably less twangy track: "Run Wild," the first single from his upcoming debut EP, Blue Flame. Dreamy and hopeful, with the shoegaze turned up a couple notches, it premieres on PAPER today.

Listen to "Run Wild" and learn more about the song in Errol's own words, below. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"Last summer, I listened to every other voice but my own. It was ironic because I had been hearing my voice every day, working on the same song for 6 months on end. The Voice of John Errol on loop, edited and mutated to ruin — to a point where I wasn't sure of whose it belonged to anymore. Have you ever repeated a word so many times that you forget what it is you're saying?

I couldn't find a way to control the loudness in my head, so I did my best to translate to track instead. If I felt like I was running out of time, I'd record a metronome. If I was afraid of an audience, I'd sample a stadium crowd cheering. If outside voices had contaminated my project, then I'd mimic their tones and texture, recording what the voices said and how they said it. I can't tell you how pleasurable it is to chop, distort and batter the sounds of what plagues you. To refashion them into something beautiful; to mimic them, measure their scale, then laugh at how little it all feels played back at you. To direct energy out, not take it all in.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096945/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"I can't tell you how pleasurable it is to chop, distort and batter the sounds of what plagues you."

Sometimes it feels like to make art is to arrest its motion; to repeat a word until it becomes just an arrangement of letters. To kill a continuously moving imagination. Even if so, I can't keep living a life afraid and in anticipation of its destruction — I'd rather step into the fire than watch it pass from behind a window. So now, at the start of a new summer, the last one of this noisy decade, I'm proud to reach an end with this beginning — with 'Run Wild,' my very attempt at keeping that motion alive."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5096947/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>