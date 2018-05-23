H&M; announced today that it is launching its first-ever pride-themed capsule collection, thus making history for their brand. The announcement acknowledges that the collection marks the first time the brand has created something cohesive to support the LGBTQ community.

The line, out May 31, will go down right on time for Pride Month, which is celebrated every June. It is full of cute tees, crop tops, denim, even trendy tuxedo-striped trousers with rainbow colors. Could it be that H&M;, who has been in hot water recently for selling products seemingly contradictory of their pushes toward greater inclusion, is turning over a new leaf?

The '70s vibes makes us think of the first national Pride marches, not long after the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York, so it appears H&M; is also paying homage to LGBTQ pride history.

When asked why launch now, Andreas Lowenstam, H&M;'s Head of Menswear Design, told WWD, "H&M; believes in everybody's right to love who they want. We hope people can use H&M;'s Pride collection to celebrate their belief in equal love."

In time for the launch, H&M; has created a corresponding advertising campaign in collaboration with OUT Magazine: an influencer initiative called Pride Out Loud. The campaign features Olympic freestyle skier, Gus Kenworthy; pop music artist, Kim Petras; model and activist, Gabrielle Richardson; rapper and drag entertainer, Aja; and model Shaun Ross.

On May 31, the full collection will be available online and in H&M; stores nationwide and in Canada.

Photos Courtesy of H&M;