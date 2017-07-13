While 2017 has been a shit show across the board, there has been some damn good television — which has made for an Emmy nominee list of dreams. Gather round my babies, and decide who will be your pick to shine on Sunday, September 17. Also, along with Reese, Nicole the whole gang, Stephen Colbert will be at the head of the helm of the whole event. What a magical time.
Here are all the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards.
Lead actress, limited series/TV movie
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lang, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Lead actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead actor, limited series/TV movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Lead actress, drama
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead actress, comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead actor, comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Comedy series
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld