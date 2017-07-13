While 2017 has been a shit show across the board, there has been some damn good television — which has made for an Emmy nominee list of dreams. Gather round my babies, and decide who will be your pick to shine on Sunday, September 17. Also, along with Reese, Nicole the whole gang, Stephen Colbert will be at the head of the helm of the whole event. What a magical time.

Here are all the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards.

Lead actress, limited series/TV movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lang, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Lead actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead actor, limited series/TV movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Lead actress, drama

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead actress, comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Janney, Mom

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Lead actor, comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Comedy series

Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Unbreakable

Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld