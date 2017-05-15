Mother's Day. The one day a year you publicly acknowledge all the ways your mom put up with your shit even when you spend the other 364 fighting with her about said shit. For all the social media posts you make about your mom or mom-like figures, celebrities have made those posts AND bought their moms like cars and things. You can't even call your mom back. Smdh.



Here are some of the best rub-it-in-your-face-my-mom-is-better posts your favorite celebrities made today.

















































And of course Gucci Mane and his mom-car.





