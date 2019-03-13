From shirts to sweatshirts, there's nothing the newly wedded Hailey and Justin Bieber don't share. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the model also reveals that husband Bieber will sometimes steal her shampoo, which she doesn't mind.



"My husband, Justin, and I actually share the same Unite shampoo in our shower," she said. The model, however, draws the line at skincare.



"We definitely don't share skincare, though,' she said. "I moisturize with a cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm that's formulated with my blood, so I don't think he wants to put something that was made from my body on himself."

The Dr. Strum MC1 cream has been a popular fixture in many celebrity skincare routines including the likes of Emma Roberts and Victoria Beckham. At $1,400, it comes infused with plasma extract from your own blood that supposedly helps "activate its own repair mechanisms to rejuvenate, repair damage, and keep the skin heathy."

Speaking about what inspires her own makeup and beauty routine, she added: "As a kid, I looked to my mom as a beauty muse, and she and my grandma would give me skincare tips.I enjoy having a bare-looking face rather than a full, done-up look,' she explained. 'I know everybody's different and some people enjoy a full face of makeup, but I'm just so impatient and I don't like spending a lot of time on myself every day."