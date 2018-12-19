Season's greetings! It's December 19, and people are horny for that grumpy, green, fur-covered booty. You know the one.

According to pornography site xHamster, user searches for "The Grinch" have increased by 10,000 percent since around mid-November. xHamster assumes there's a correlation between this and a recent reboot of The Grinch, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and features original songs by Tyler, The Creator. Searches for "Benedict Cumberbatch" have also increased, by approximately 1000 percent.

"The Grinch has always been popular holiday fare for families," Alex Hawkins, Vice President of xHamster, says in an evocative press release.

"However, it seems users are looking for a more intimate character this year. We hardly expected The Grinch to be such a sexual fantasy of our users, but it is. The searches have been climbing since mid-October and haven't stopped."

The press release continues in this nightmarish way: "For Grinch-fetish users fantasies, the mean one's heart isn't the only thing that grows three sizes." Not an entirely cohesive sentence, but certainly a disturbing one.