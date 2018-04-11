When Fucci is right, Fucci is so right. The Twitter star and PAPER Magazine favorite has declared that Fendi's monogram print is the newest floral Gucci gown or ugly-ass dad sneakers or fake fur. This print is everywhere these days — most notably, it's worn by this month's PAPER Magazine cover star, Christina Aguilera. In other words, it's a Fendi monogram print world, and we're all just living in it.

Fendi's Monogram is the “It" girl print right now. pic.twitter.com/EsIrBMfcUv

— Farren Jean Andréa (@FUCCl) April 10, 2018

Fendi is still helmed by Karl Lagerfeld, who joined the company in the 1960s. And if there's one thing Lagerfeld loves, it's an easily recognizable logo. He reportedly designed the Fendi monogram "in three seconds." Under his direction, Fendi has become synonymous with monster purses and its signature mirrored "F" logo, which exploded into a full-on print at both their Spring 2018 and Fall/Winter 2018 shows at Milan Fashion Week. When we first saw the Fall show, we were initially intrigued by the the FILA collaboration with artist REILLY, but it's the logo print that has become the standout must-haves of the season.

Why has it become to covetable? The answer may be its simplicity; the tan and black design allows for endless color experimentation, but the flattering tones also stand out on their against all skin colors. Miranda Priestly would approve of its classic, timeless appeal. These days, logos are making a huge comeback into fashion, but in a more Neo-Dadaist, playfully ironic way — a huge shift from the logomania of the early 2000s, when clothing labels were used as obsessive signifiers of wealth. These days, it's more about appreciation and humor (even if it feels like fashion is trolling us). If you want to cop the look, you can shell out $600 for this Fendi leather iPhone case.