Fashion Nova, the super fast fashion retailer known for its trendy, form-fitting clothing offered at super low prices has just announced it will be offering a men's collection. (You can sign up to be notified when the new line drops here).

Given that Fashion Nova is known for its hyper-femme looks (modeled by its both paid and non-paid "Babes" on Instagram that include the likes of Cardi B and Kylie Jenner), fans on Twitter had fun imagining what a men's version might look like.

Here are some of our favorite interpretations:





























More details to come soon.

Image via Twitter

