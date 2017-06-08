In honor of Pride Month, fitness company Equinox and The LGBT Community Center created a powerful short video celebrating the "LGBTQAlphabet." Exploring the many different facets of the LGBTQA community and experience, the video illustrates words like "Pansexual," "Vogue," "Intersex," "Femme," and even "Undecided" through narrative, costume and interpretive dance.

Check out the queer alphabet, all the way from A to Z: