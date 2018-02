As if we needed more evidence we're living in a post-human world, Milan Fashion Week gave us a few more examples of the symbiotic relationship between people and technology. On Wednesday we met the Gucci Cyborg, on Thursday, Prada showed off a collaboration with A.I. Instagram model Lil Miquela, and yesterday at Dolce & Gabbana, drones replaced the models altogether to carry the brand's Fall 2018 handbags down the runway.









What's more millennial than drones carrying hangbags at the @DolceGabbana Fall 2018 show? https://t.co/klYovo2kjN pic.twitter.com/WgYNv7G5NC

— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) February 25, 2018





Dolce & Gabbana uses drones in place of Models on the runway to model latest handbags. 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/Or6pmiAiSx

— Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) February 26, 2018

Image via Getty