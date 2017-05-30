Of all the outcomes Drake could have hoped for, surely it wasn't this.

For a hot second earlier this year, it seemed like Jennifer Lopez and Drake were poised to be hip hop's newest Thing. That dream flamed out quicker than a candle in the wind, though, and its early death was confirmed in Drake's song "Free Smoke" off More Life when he raps, "I drunk text J.Lo/Wrong number so it bounce back/Boy Wonder gotta bounce back." (J.Lo is currently dating A-Rod, which is convenient for us time-pressed bloggers but sad for Drake. Sad.)

At a recent show, J.Lo called out the fling for what it really was: a booty call. During a dance number, she stopped mid performance as the opening notes of "Hotline Bling" played. "Huh?" she asked. "Booty call!" she cried. Hair flip, she executed as the audience went wild and Drake died a little inside.

[h/t XXL]

Image via Instagram