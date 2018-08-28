Doll Yourself Up With Trixie Mattel's New Makeup Line

Drag superstar and musician Trixie Mattel is set to launch a brand-new, limited-edition makeup collection. For the line, Mattel is partnering for Sugarpill, the cult beauty brand that promotes and supports gender inclusivity.

​The line, named after Mattel's most well-known catchphrase is called "Oh Honey!" It's a natural fit for her, borrowing from the icon's signature life-size doll aesthetic and her past experience as a makeup artist to create a versatile product range.

The cruelty-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free collection includes six versatile shades, which have country-chic names ranging from Ponyboy to Dolly (of course); matte watermelon pink blush and a lip color, called Barbara, an homage to Barbie. Which, by the way, the press statement announcing the line points out, is the full name of Barbie: Barbara Millicent Roberts, if you're nasty.

"I wanted to create shades that reflect a signature Trixie style–a sculpted synthetic eye with a pink paintball cheek and classic bright pink lips," Mattel says in a statement.