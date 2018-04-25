Is anyone else as stoked for CHVRCHES' new music as we are? Love Is Dead is out May 25, but already, the Scottish synth-pop trio has blessed us with four promotional singles that are certifiable bops about love, agency, war, and truth. "Miracle," included in a recent Bops Only roundup, is an anthem for truth. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry sings a declaration, a demand for rigorous honesty in the song's anthemic chorus: "Ask me no questions, I will tell you no lies."

The video, out today and directed by Warren Fu in one take, essentially chronicles the trio making their way with a preternatural calm through riots, street fights, and explosions of paint and color. It's an extended metaphor for today's times: exploring what it means to look truth in the eye — which can often be chaotic, unpredictable, and uncertain — with a steely, focused gaze, like the buddha watching their thoughts float by in the river, without judgment or fear.

Photo via YouTube